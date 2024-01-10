'Incident' involving staff member forces pool to close

Dubbo's pool has been forced to close after an incident involving a member of staff.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Taking to Facebook, management of the Dubbo Region Aquatic Leisure Centres announced that the pool would be closed on Wednesday due to "an incident on site involving a staff member".
"Our thoughts are with the staff member, their family and those present at the time," they said.
"We will provide further information as it becomes available on when the pool will reopen."
Asked about the incident, pool manager Liv Stephenson said she could not give more details at this time but confirmed the pool was closed indefinitely due to an incident involving a staff member.
She said inspectors from SafeWork were currently investigating the circumstances around the incident.
"Trained staff attended immediately to offer first aid support and the staff member is undergoing medical review and treatment," she told the Daily Liberal.
"SafeWork has been notified whereby a full investigation will take place to find out exactly what happened. The pool will therefore remain closed until further notice."
In an earlier post management, just before 10:00am on Wednesday, pool management said they had been forced to close due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Management later announced the pool would reopen at 3:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Ms Stephenson said the safety of pool-goers and staff was top priority.
"Our top priority is always the health and safety of our staff and our guests and care is being taken to ensure the wellbeing of all involved," she said.
"We thank the community for your patience and understanding during this time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.