Lack of loos leaves mourners in 'undignified' situations

People taking a leak behind trees or popping a squat behind mounds of dirt isn't exactly the level of respect you'd expect at your loved one's final resting place.
But that's the reality at the New Dubbo Cemetery where a lack of loos is forcing funeral-goers, young and old, into "embarrassing" and "undignified" situations.
Funeral director Christopher Evans from the Abbey Funeral Home said his business's pleas for a public toilet at the council-run cemetery have fallen on deaf ears for decades.
"I've had elderly people say to me that they've had accidents... I know people that have visited a loved one's grave with young children and they suddenly need to go to the toilet and mum or dad are stuck," he said.
"People are forced into embarrassing situations where they've had to urinate against a tree or actually had to defecate behind the mounds of dirt out in the cemetery... It's exceptionally undignified."
According to the National Public Toilet Map, the nearest toilets visitors to the cemetery can use are in Orana Mall or Elizabeth Park, a six-minute drive or 46-minute walk away.
Adding insult to injury for funeral goers and mourners, Mr Evans said, is the fact a permanent portaloo has actually been set up at the cemetery, but only for staff.
The lack of toilets has also caught the attention of Dubbo councillor Josh Black. He said the issue first came onto his radar when it was raised by a member of the public who had an experience at a relative's funeral.
"When I got elected to council my neighbours said to me, 'if you do nothing else, can you try and get a toilet out there?'," he said.
"If you're a bit older and you've driven from somewhere out of town and you've arrived at Dubbo for a graveside service - which are increasingly common - there's nowhere to go.
"It really is just a basic service that should be provided at a modern cemetery."
When Abbey Funeral Home has tried to raise the issue with council, they have been told they don't have the money to put a public toilet in.
"This issue has been something that we first brought up, casually at first, probably 30 years ago... and it has just increased over time,'" Mr Evans said.
"It doesn't matter what level of the cemetery authority that we've spoken to... when we've brought it up, they generally just say, 'we can't afford it, it's not in our budget'.
"We can have a brand new 3D-printed toilet built in Dubbo, which is supposed to be a tourist attraction and spend a fortune on that, but we can't afford to have a public toilet in the cemetery."
Cr Black agreed. He said if smaller councils in the region can find room in their budget to install toilets in their local cemetery then surely Dubbo could too.
"It doesn't have to be like the Taj Mahal...just a functional unisex, single-stall, disabled access toilet that can be used by everyone," he said.
"I think it comes down to a monetary issue. You're gonna allocate money in the budget and it's gotta come from something else that you can't spend money on.
"But the role of council is to provide the basic essential services and a toilet at your cemetery is a basic essential service."
Asked about the lack of toilets at the cemetery, council's director of Community, Culture and Places, Craig Arms suggested funeral-goers use the restroom at funeral homes and churches before attending the cemetery.
He said in the first half of 2024 a pre-consultation process informing the development of an official cemetery management policy will take place.
This process will give the community an opportunity to comment on cemetery matters, including a need for toilet amenities.
"There is an identified need for a Cemeteries Master Plan for our two most utilised cemeteries - New Dubbo and Wellington Lawn Cemeteries," Mr Arms said.
"There is no funding identified for this work at the moment. However, it will follow the development of Council's Cemetery Management Policy.
"Consideration for public toilets at cemeteries will be considered during the master planning process and will be subject to funding thereafter."
