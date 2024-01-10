Daily Liberal
Man arrested in Wellington after several police pursuits

By Staff Reporters
January 10 2024 - 11:28am
Police arrested a man in Wellington. Picture from file.
A man was arrested following several police pursuits between Orange and Wellington on Wednesday, January 10.

