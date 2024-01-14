'One of the hottest jobs I've had': RFS captain reflects on 2023

From grass fires to car yard fires - 2023 was a busy year for the Rural Fire Service (RFS) Dubbo Brigade.
In 2023, the volunteers in the RFS Dubbo Brigade responded to 162 calls for help, ranging from bushfires and grass fires to car fires and structure fires.
For brigade captain Joe Ludick, it was a fire in a hay shed in Brocklehurst which proved most memorable.
"It was probably one of the hottest jobs I've had... the side of the shed was actually bright red," he said.
"It was a very intense job.... from talking to the owners, they had all their old paperwork and books and shelves and all that kind of stuff in there. That's what gave the fire the heat that it needed."
A grass fire on Obley Road in March also stuck out for Mr Ludick.
"I didn't go to [that one] but from talking to the boys that went to that ... the first two days were fairly intense because the weather was just crazy so it was affecting the fire spread," he said.
Unlike many RF brigades, the RFS Dubbo Brigade is equipped to deal with structure fires as well as bush fires. This means they can assist Fire and Rescue NSW with jobs around the metro area, like a fire in the ceiling of a house in south Dubbo in August.
And their assistance isn't limited to fires.
After storms lashed Dubbo in February, RFS volunteers were on the ground to assist with the clean up.
"After the floods hit we helped clean all underneath the main bridge on Bligh Street ... we stitched with another brigade to do that," he said.
"There was also a month where we ran crews over to Forbes to help over there... that was a group effort from everyone in the Orana region."
Mr Ludick said all this work wouldn't be possible without the volunteers.
"We've got a very large volunteer base at Dubbo, so we're more of a support unit for the rest of the brigades around - we back them up," he said.
"We still have our farmers involved, but we still have a lot of people like people that are in corrections, police, ambos, tradies - we've got some painters and electricians - then we've got a couple in the government jobs as well.
"We've got a huge different variety of people that are actually in our brigade and in the RFS assisting."
Although the start of the year has proved wetter than anticipated, Mr Ludick is still calling on the community to be prepared for the possibility of bushfires.
"Even though we've had all that rain... it's still fairly dry out there," he warned.
"There's a lot of green in between the old stuff that's there that's died off that still catches alight ... if it gets enough heat in it, that it can actually move into your green stuff and actually set alight that green stuff."
