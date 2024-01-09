Is waste-to-fuel recycling dangerous? We asked an expert

A proposal to build a waste-to-energy plant in the region has sparked widespread backlash.
But how does the process work? And is there any risk to the nearby town of Narromine?
We spoke to Dr Robert Patterson, a solar and renewable energy researcher and professor at UNSW, to find out.
The Narwonah Energy Project is a "renewable energy and circular chemicals" facility proposed to be built along the inland rail line, about 12 kilometres outside Narromine.
So far, no plans for the project are set in stone.
The group behind the proposal, Asia Pacific Waste Solutions (APWS), said the plant would transform organic waste into renewable energy, renewable fuels and circular chemicals.
The project has the backing of the Murray Darling Association, who said it would be a "game changer" for councils as far away as Melbourne and Brisbane.
"Instead of just putting rubbish in landfill, councils are now trying to look at better ways... So we think it actually has real interest and not just in Narromine but right across the basin," CEO Mark Lamb told the Daily Liberal.
But some locals are concerned about possible environmental and health effects of the project.
"A very aged but wise Narromine resident suggested that our new Narromine Shire slogan may be, 'please come and have a dump on us'," outspoken farmer Bruce Maynard said.
According to documents from AWPS the plant would utilise "anaerobic digestion" and "gasification" technologies.
Dr Patterson said the process of anaerobic digestion is not dissimilar to what goes on in our own stomachs and creates "biogas".
"Most industrial anaerobic digesters are set up to mimic the digestion system of a dairy or beef cow. They typically consist of multiple tanks, each of which acts like a stomach, that break down food and other organic matter that is being fed to the system," he said.
"Just like a stomach and the rest of the digestive tract (intestines, etc) this tank is filled with naturally occurring microorganisms that help break down food.
"This 'soup' of microorganisms is a lot like yoghurt, or fermentation to produce alcoholic beverages like beer. However, in this case the primary product is not food for human consumption.
"The primary desirable product of anaerobic digestion is something called 'biogas', which is more or less a mixture of two gases methane and carbon dioxide... methane is the primary component of natural gas and so it is an excellent fuel."
He said gasification - like burning - involves heating materials to a high temperature (around 800 degrees) to create what is called "syn-gas".
"The process is quite similar to simply burning this bio-derived material in an open flame, like in a campfire," he said.
"Burning wood is a great way to get carbon neutral heat, if you just want heat. However, if you want chemicals other than carbon dioxide and water as products then you're a bit stuck..... This is where gasification can help.
"Instead of allowing the material to completely burn all of the carbon and hydrogen in the material to water and carbon dioxide with a large supply of oxygen from the air, oxygen introduced into the gasification system is limited to a small fraction of what is typically needed to completely burn the material.
"Doing this produces a set of product gases that includes those with less oxygen attached to them, carbon monoxide and hydrogen, in addition to [carbon dioxide and water]."
Anaerobic digestion is very different to incineration but gasification is similar, Dr Patterson said.
"A waste incinerator takes energy from an external source to burn material that otherwise is resistant to being burned , converting them to carbon dioxide and water as much as possible," he said.
"Anaerobic digesters can use their own biogas to stay warm at about 37 degrees celsius. They use microorganisms to convert molecules rather than brute force high temperatures.
"Gasification and incineration are more similar, since in both cases elevated temperatures are used. However there are still significant differences.
"The energy used in a gasifier comes from the biomass being converted. An incinerator typically uses an external source of heat, like natural gas (fossil fuels).
"Both likely require 'scrubbing' of the product gas streams to clean out any nasties like metals, nitrous or sufur oxides, though with gasification there are ways to reduce nasty and toxic products by controlling the feedstocks and the temperatures in the process."
Dr Patterson said if the plants are run properly, there should be no risks to the public.
He said anaerobic digestion is used commonly in Australia and there are around 17 facilities in Sydney alone using the process. Gasification is commonly used in Europe and India.
"My course on bioenergy includes a field trip to an anaerobic digester owned by Veolia/Cleanaway that operates within Sydney next to one of the residential suburbs near the Olympic Park," he said.
"Since wastes are being stored at that site, the major complaint from people nearby is the smell. However, this can be managed by simply enclosing the wastes in a proper bunker and processing regularly so that the wastes are not sitting around decomposing (and giving off odours).
"This is what that installation did and the complaints went away."
Dr Patterson said anaerobic digestion uses naturally occurring microorganisms and the products of the process are also present in the natural world.
While there is a risk of gases escaping from the plant, Dr Patterson said this would impact the facility's profitability and therefore there would be a financial incentive to make sure this doesn't happen.
"Letting any of this gas escape to the atmosphere is bad environmentally and also for the plant's bottom line," he said.
"So, there is a significant incentive to manage fugitive emissions - all motivators should be pushing in the right direction."
