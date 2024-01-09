New recruits and a fresh face at the top part of United's 2024 plans

Jamie Lobb helped Macquarie United make the Western Premier League finals in 2023 and this season he wants to help the club go even further in a new role.
Lobb will take on the head coaching role with the club in just his second season in Dubbo, taking over from Pat Auld and Daniel Gilholme.
The former NPL gun made an immediate impact at United, helping the club make the finals after a couple of lean years.
Macquarie finished the season as the best Dubbo-based club in the competition and Lobb said not much will change even with him taking on the coaching gig.
"I've probably taken on the coaching role more formally this year," he said.
"Last year I was assisting Pat (Auld) and 'Gilly' (Daniel Gilholme). Gilly will stay on as an assistant and Pat coaches so many teams, I think he has five or six sides he is coaching and so does Gilly.
"It was more about letting them focus a bit more on the jobs they do outside of the premier league, Pat will still be around the group because his son plays.
"They'll both be heavily involved but my name is now down as coach so if I do move on those guys have some ideas and concepts to use if they aren't doing other roles."
Before Lobb's arrival, Macquarie had been one of the youngest sides in the competition and was focused on developing talent.
However, there is a feeling the club could build on a fourth-place finish last season and maybe move up the ladder even more.
Young talents Bailey Auld and Ethan Letfallah were excellent throughout the backend of the season and Lobb has confidence the young core will be even better now.
"They probably had breakout seasons last year and I think they are players to watch for us," he said.
"I think they are maturing as men as well, their bodies are getting quicker and that helps as well when you play against some older fellas."
The club publicly announced their Western Premier League (WPL) squad via Facebook on January 5 and there are a lot of familiar faces.
"A lot of it is retention from last year, we were able to keep probably 95 per cent of our squad," he said.
"We had some internal promotions from our own first grade side so a couple of guys who were playing on Sundays are stepping up in Tim Groth and Glen Schein.
"We know what we are in for and they know it too so it should be a smooth transition."
United were fortunate enough to have several imports from the Wellington solar farms at their disposal in 2023, something which likely won't happen this year.
But for Lobb, he believes newcomers James Cosier and Dorian Abel will settle in nicely.
"James Cosier is coming back from Western, he's from Dubbo but has been playing Western the last couple of years," he said.
"He is going to be a really handy pickup as a number nine, Dorian Abel is another Dubbo boy who has been in Holland for the last couple of years.
"Not necessarily for his football but just has been getting life experience, he is another young one who will be knocking on the day for a starting spot."
The 2024 WPL competition will feature either seven or eight sides with Barnestoneworth United still unsure about their future.
The season is expected to start in early April.
