Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

New recruits and a fresh face at the top part of United's 2024 plans

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
January 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jamie Lobb helped Macquarie United make the Western Premier League finals in 2023 and this season he wants to help the club go even further in a new role.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.