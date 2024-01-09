Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Land values increase in Dubbo's industrial area and rural villages

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
January 10 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase. Picture file image
The total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase. Picture file image

The total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase of 14.9 per cent from $32 billion to $36.5 billion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.