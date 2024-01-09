Land values increase in Dubbo's industrial area and rural villages

The total land value for the Central West NSW region experienced a strong increase of 14.9 per cent from $32 billion to $36.5 billion.
The Central West had the second highest percentage growth in NSW, following North West NSW which grew by 19.7 per cent.
The Central West region covers the council areas of Coonamble, Dubbo, Forbes, Gilgandra, Hilltops, Lachlan, Narromine, Parkes, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin.
From July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, residential land values in the Central West experienced a strong increase of 12.5 per cent.
According to a report by the Valuer General Sally Dale, in the Dubbo Regional Council area there has been limited housing presented in the market in the past 12 months.
Values in the Dubbo Apollo Estate and East Dubbo as well as South Wellington around Walker Street have experienced a very strong increase due to the land values in these areas starting from a very low base.
Low density areas in East Dubbo have remained steady as buyers seem to prefer more modern housing areas, the report stated.
The villages of Eumungerie, Wongarbon and Mumbil have all experienced a very strong increase in value given an affordable option to nearby Dubbo, however Ballimore village values remained steady due to the limited services offered.
The strongest increases were seen in Weddin (30 per cent) and Hilltops (22.5 per cent) with continued interest in regional areas, relative affordability and an increase in infrastructure projects.
According to Ms Dale these locations offer lifestyle properties to the Canberra and Sydney markets.
The commercial market in Dubbo experienced a moderate increase of 9.7 per cent from July 2022 to July 2023 due to the strength of a major and diversified regional economy which services western NSW.
Exceptions to this increase were the Dubbo commercial centre and Orana Mall site which remained steady, according to the report.
"The strength of the Dubbo economy directly influences this market and whilst COVID-19 had an initial negative impact, the diversification of Dubbo's economy has helped to maintain steady values," Ms Dale said.
The industrial market experienced a strong increase due to the strength of a major and diversified regional economy which services western NSW.
According to the report Dubbo Blueridge Estate and fringe industrial properties were exceptions to this.
Wellington general industrial remained steady due to its limited manufacturing business compared to Dubbo.
Rural land values across the Dubbo Regional local government area continued to experience upward pressure, resulting in strong demand for rural property.
Preference was seen for areas on the periphery of larger towns due to commuting costs, the report states.
Rural village and larger lots throughout Elong Elong experienced a very strong increase from July 2022 to July 2023.
"Elong Elong offers a more affordable alternative to living in Dubbo and is in easy commuting distance," the report stated.
"The significant increase is a reflection of an increasing interest in relocating to villages throughout the region predominantly due to affordability."
The new land values will be used by Revenue NSW to calculate land tax for 2024.
Registered land tax clients will receive their land tax assessment from Revenue NSW from January 2024.
