Perfect family home in top location

Nestled within the highly sought-after Yarrawonga Estate, this exceptional residence is a celebration of natural light and thoughtful design, offering an idyllic setting for seamless indoor and outdoor living. Positioned on a tranquil, family-friendly street along with other high-quality homes, the property provides swift access to a range of local amenities including nearby parklands, schools, childcare facilities, Bunnings, Devil's Hollow Brewery, and Blue Ridge Business Park. The convenience extends to Orana Mall shopping complex, a medical center, Macquarie Inn, and the exquisite Botanic Garden, all just moments away.