Perfect family home in top location

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday January 12: 30 Namoi Crescent, Dubbo:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 30 Namoi Crescent, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled within the highly sought-after Yarrawonga Estate, this exceptional residence is a celebration of natural light and thoughtful design, offering an idyllic setting for seamless indoor and outdoor living. Positioned on a tranquil, family-friendly street along with other high-quality homes, the property provides swift access to a range of local amenities including nearby parklands, schools, childcare facilities, Bunnings, Devil's Hollow Brewery, and Blue Ridge Business Park. The convenience extends to Orana Mall shopping complex, a medical center, Macquarie Inn, and the exquisite Botanic Garden, all just moments away.
Listing agent Ross Woodham said that the well-considered floor plan was a testament to functionality and aesthetics. "It strategically incorporates separate living areas to optimise the infusion of northern and eastern light," he said. "A focal point of this home is the well-appointed kitchen which features abundant storage, a dishwasher, gas cooktop, electric wall oven, and a generously proportioned island bench that seamlessly integrates as a breakfast bar."
Distinguished features abound throughout the residence including ducted reverse cycle air conditioning, elegant timber venetians, a fresh coat of paint throughout, new carpet, and a stylish timber-look flooring.
The outdoor spaces are equally enticing, with an under-roof entertaining area complete with gas point and fan, along with a much-loved, sparkling saltwater pool. There is also a double garage with built-in storage, and a substantial detached shed with two roller doors and a dedicated workshop area.
Ross said the property was situated on a well-fenced corner block with double gates providing convenient rear yard access. "The property's charm extends to its meticulously landscaped gardens featuring lush lawns, established trees, and attractive plantings, all effortlessly maintained thanks to an automatic irrigation system."
Designed to meet the needs of the most discerning buyer, the residence comprises a king-sized main bedroom with an ensuite and a four-door robe, along with three additional generously sized bedrooms boasting ample built-in robes. Practical indoor spaces include an entry foyer with storage, a gracious east-facing lounge room, and the north-facing, open plan kitchen, dining, and family area. Additional features include a three-way family bathroom and laundry with bench and cabinetry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.