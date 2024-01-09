Burke leads the way for Western but it's not enough as Bradman campaign resumes

Western Zone's Bradman Cup campaign resumed on Monday and it was the rain which proved to be their biggest hurdle.
The Greg Rummans-coached side took to Keira Village Park at Wollongong on January 8 for round four of the competition against Central Coast.
With wet weather around, Western was bowled out for 126, a total which proved to be less than the Central Coast's 7/118 via the Duckworth-Lewis Stern (DLS) method.
Blayde Burke led the way as captain for Western, taking 3/29 from his 10 overs after the Central Coast won the toss and chose to bat.
Getting through just 35 overs, Central Coast's innings came to an end giving Western a modified total to chase.
Western's run chase started poorly with Toby Middleton and Cooper Giddings both departing early.
Cooper Pullen and Cooper Townsend then combined to put together an 88-run partnership to get their side back into the match.
Townsend was dismissed for a well-made 43 which sparked a collapse for Western as they chased quick runs.
Western went on to lose their final six wickets for just 15 runs with Pullen top-scoring after compiling a solid 51.
On Tuesday, Western took on a talented North Coast side who were just too good for them.
North Coast made 9/265 from their 50 overs with Cooper Stephen (2/40) and Pullen (2/27) leading the way.
In reply, Western's run chase got off to a horror start with the side 7/31 after just 15 overs.
Burke tried his hardest to inspire his side but only managed 22, the top score in Western's innings as they were bowled out for 72.
Western will face Newcastle and Central North in their remaining games.
