Former NRL official believes bush refs have what it takes to make the big time

Gavin Badger has refereed some of the best bush footy stars in the NRL and he believes there is no reason why referees can't make the big time from the country.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Having refereed 368 NRL matches, Badger will be in Dubbo at Apex Oval on January 13 to train junior representative referees from the region ahead of a massive 2024.
Competitions such as the Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup are only three weeks away from beginning, making Badger's visit all the more important.
"The biggest thing from the NSWRL point of view is the junior development that has been started out in the regional areas," he said.
"Everyone looks at those competitions and says 'that's is where some of the best players in the game come from' but we don't really push the refereeing side of it.
"Having competitions in those areas pushes those referees because I think for too long there have been some really good country referees but they don't get the same opportunities.
"Some of them could quite easily referee at the NRL level but they don't get the same opportunity because of where they live rather than their ability."
As NSWRL Community Football Referees Development Officer, Badger has already been mentoring some of the best officials in the area.
Just last year, Forbes' Shanika Harpur was one of two referees who got to attend a weekly training session with NRL officials Chris Butler and Gerard Sutton.
"At the moment we are in pre-season for our junior development squads," he said.
"I'm the head coach of those squads across the state and we've got 90 referees who are mostly in Sydney but we do have a few regionally.
"So what we've done is breaking it down into a couple of weekends in areas where we can get everyone. Because I will be out there running a development session for our referees, I've just opened it up to anyone who wants to come."
Badger's visit to Apex Oval will continue his journey around the state.
"I've been trying to get out to as many regional areas as I can and as many central areas as I can, so it isn't just to locals in Dubbo," he said.
"We want to get a bit of a radius from there, I was in Port Macquarie last week. It's just about getting out to those regional areas and trying to help them get as far as they can no matter where they live."
NSWRL's junior competitions will begin in early February and a handful of games will be held in the Western area.
Wellington, Narromine and Parkes will all host representative games as will Cowra.
While it may seem a bit early for some to think about rugby league, Badger said the season will sneak up on a few people.
"We aren't in footy season but we aren't too far away, our comps start in three weeks," he said.
"It's a good opportunity for people to see what we do at that next level and once our local competitions start I will do it again in two months or so."
Badger will be joined by strength and conditioning coach Dan Orford for the session which is open to anyone.
The session will run from 10am to 12pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.