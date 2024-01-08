Teen arrested over theft of ute and landcruiser

A teenager has been charged over the theft of two vehicles from rural properties in western NSW.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District have arrested an 18-year-old Nyngan man following an investigation by the Rural Crime team into the alleged theft of two vehicles in April 2023.
The first theft occurred whereby a Toyota Hilux utility was stolen from rural property near Girilambone and later recovered at Narromine.
The second incident occurred at a property North of Warren whereby a Toyota Landcruiser was stolen and later recovered in Cobar.
On Thursday, January 3, 2023, the 18-year-old was arrested at a residence in Nyngan and brought to the Nyngan Police station where he was charged with two offences.
The charges included taking and driving a vehicle without consent of the owner and being carried in a vehicle taken without consent of the owner.
As the thefts took place when the alleged offender was 17, he was granted bail to appear in Children's Court on February 19, 2024.
If you have any information that can help the Rural Crime Prevention Team investigate rural crimes in your area please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.