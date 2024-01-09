Could this be the closest Peter McDonald Premiership yet?

In just over three months, the first match of the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership will get under way and we've got a feeling this could be the closest competition yet.
Since beginning in 2022, a handful of sides have looked like genuine premiership threats but there is a feeling that this could change this season.
Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee have both been ultra-consistent across the two seasons to date and should be up there once again while expect Orange Hawks and Parkes to be strong as well.
The reigning premiers will add Jack Quinn to their forward back while Mudgee have all but secured the majority of their side from 2023.
The Hawks dominated the under 18s competition and already look to be building towards the future with several youngsters expected to line-up at some point this season for Shane Rodney.
Parkes may have lost Will Wardle, Tau Mappalangi and Jack Buchanan but Sam Dwyer returning was a massive positive for the club while there are whispers a former captain-coach may return.
As for Wellington and Nyngan, they'll both be better for another pre-season under their respective coaches.
Blake Ferguson's time at Wellington has come to an end but you just can't write off the maroon and whites.
James Tuitahi's first season at Nyngan has to be considered a success after the Tigers made the final but he'll want more in 2024.
Bathurst St Pat's pulled off one of the biggest off-season signings so far with Mitch Andrews joining the club from Forbes.
Andrews' move means the Saints almost have to be in the conversation when it comes to talking about teams who can win it all.
Hayden Bolam missed the end of the 2023 season and is arguably the best hooker in the competition, meaning St Pat's have two exceptional players in their spine.
Orange CYMS have been one of the busiest teams signing quality forwards Dylan Kelly and Buchanan with the latter to captain-coach.
Chuck in some young bloke by the name of Daniel Mortimer and you have to think the Group 10 club will be close to the top.
Macquarie will be thereabouts once again with Jack Kavanagh coming back.
Jason Boney and Kyjuan Crawford are strong signings for the Raiders as well but Alex Ronayne's future is still undecided.
Forbes shocked some last season after finishing last but the band is back together for the Magpies and boy have they been busy.
Cameron Greenhalgh will return as coach while premiership winners Jake Grace, Campbell Rubie and Marty Herbert are all back.
But the Magpies haven't stopped there.
Jack Hartwig will return home after a stint in Canberra and Jack Smith joins the club from the Sydney Roosters, not a bad place to leave.
It leaves only Lithgow as the odd ones out.
The Workies Wolves took some massive steps forward last season and off the back of their strong under 18s side, they look to have some quality coming through the grades.
With the new top eight finals system to be introduced in 2024, expect several strong sides to miss out.
