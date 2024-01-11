Why being pronounced dead will lead Sam to Dubbo this Australia Day

Sam Cawthorn was pronounced dead after he was hit by a semi-trailer, but it is his family history he plans to discuss on Australia Day.
Mr Cawthorn will present to Dubbo residents as the ambassador for Dubbo Regional Council's Australia Day celebrations, and will share his story of cultural unity, despite the challenges he has faced in his lifetime.
"My mum was born in country India, and so she grew up in a very low socio-economic area and didn't have much at all growing up," Mr Cawthorn told the Daily Liberal.
"My father was a child of war and they both migrated to Australia in the fifties."
Mr Cawthorn was one of 11 children and, growing up in Tasmania, his was the only "dark skinned family" in the entire school.
"There was a little bit of racism. There was certainly a journey I had to take in my own internal locus of control and my own mental health as well," he said.
"But really, it was the beauty of this country, the culture and its people which I do feel super grateful for, and so I suppose now it's my turn to want to give back.
"I love giving back to this country. I believe that this country is the greatest country on earth."
In 2006, Mr Cawthorn fell asleep while driving, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed head-on into a truck. He died in the crash but was resuscitated by emergency services.
His right arm had to be amputated, he spent six days in an induced coma and his right leg was permanently damaged.
Mr Cawthorn is the 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year and the Young Australian of the Year. As part of his duties as an Australia Day ambassador, he has presented in numerous cities around Australia. This will be his first time in the role in Dubbo.
Mr Cawthorn is a thought leader, expert in resilience and corporate turnarounds and is also one of the world's leading speaker coaches.
He is the CEO for SpeakersInstitute.com.au, a company dedicated to advancing humanity by being the incubator for the next generation of speaker talent to help them get their message out into the world commercially.
He is an accomplished author, having written six books including an international best seller and a philanthropist after starting a charity working with kids living with a disability in developing worlds.
The Dubbo Australia Day event will be held at Victoria Park on Friday, January 26. The event will run from 7.30am until 11am, with the awards starting at 8am.
A separate Wellington Australia Day event will be held on Thursday, January 25, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm in Cameron Park. The official ceremony, including the Australia Day Awards, will start at 6.30pm, and the ambassador will be Australian television actor Rhys Muldoon.
