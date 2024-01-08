'Captivated by colours': Outback inspires art for a cause

When some think of the outback they think of barren open plains of dry, cracked Earth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
But to Dubbo artist Lyndal McRae it's a world of colour and inspiration.
"In 2021 I did a trip right around Australia and I was just absolutely captivated by the different colours in different areas of Australia; the different plants and landforms," she said.
"I came back with half a terabyte of photos and the whole purpose of the photographs was to actually use them as reference for paintings."
Ms McRae is one of many members of Fresh Arts Inc sharing their out-back inspired art in a month-long exhibition at the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Visitor Experience Centre in Dubbo.
This is the first time Fresh Arts Inc have held an exhibition at the centre and Michelle Wishart, visitor experience services manager at the RFDS, said the theme makes the location a perfect fit.
"When Lyndal mentioned it we thought that that was synonymous with the RFDS," she said.
"You look at the colours and you look at some of the images and you'll see the aircraft even. That all ties in with the theme of the RFDS beautifully.
"So we're really, really excited to have them here for the whole month of January. Hopefully all the locals will come out and have an opportunity to see all the wonderful artwork themselves."
Sales of artworks at the exhibition will also support a good cause - with 20 percent of proceeds going to the RFDS Dubbo Support Group.
"Anyone can donate directly to the organisation but when they come through and donate to the Dubbo Support Group, they're enabling the money to stay locally within the western area," Ms Wishart said.
"That can support our services and buy any equipment that we may need, whether that be in one of our primary health clinics or primary health vehicles or for the aircraft."
On the first day of the exhibition - Wednesday, January 3 - ten per cent of the artworks brought in for the exhibition sold.
Fresh Arts Inc president Leanne Tremain said this was a great result for the first-time exhibition and it will help raise the profile of local artists.
"If you're creating something that's an artwork, whether whatever medium it's in... The fact that someone is willing to pay for it is a motivational thing to keep it going, isn't it," she said.
"There's photographs put on aluminium, there's mixed media, there's acrylic, there's oils, there's water colour, ceramics, work on timber, work on corrugated iron... a whole range of things that caters for a lot of different tastes."
Ms McRae said she hopes seeing the outback through the artists' lenses will change people's perception.
"Everyone has a memory in their mind or a vision of what the outback is to them... but also some of the works are very similar yet, two people would not have known what the other person was doing," she said.
"I hope it inspires people if they haven't been to the outback to get out there and feel what it's like to be under the stars and by a campfire singing songs and meeting new people."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.