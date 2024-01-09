Karen Isbester squatted her way through December for Lifeline

Karen Isbester set herself a challenge - 63 squats a day for 31 days.
Why?
She wanted to raise awareness for the 63 people in Australia who die by suicide every week.
It was also a chance for her to fundraise for Lifeline - an organisation where she volunteers as a crisis supporter.
"The squat challenge brings thousands of Aussies who are standing up to save lives while getting fit, spreading hope and making a difference," she said.
"Every squat remembers those we've lost, and stands with those currently in crisis - the money raised goes towards connecting and helping people in crisis."
Coming off the back of a six week 15 minute a day exercise challenge at work had made Ms Isbester aware of how some days she was so distracted she needed to schedule some time to move.
"So, the timing of this challenge was perfect," she said.
The challenge wasn't easy, with Ms Isbester's knees struggling after the first week.
"I adopted a modified approach thanks to my reformer pilates class for a day and then I was right to go again," she said.
The other challenging part was sharing her reels on social media.
"Squatting is not the most graceful looking exercise but I wanted to show my commitment to the challenge and the message," she said.
The message is one close to her heart.
"Being a volunteer crisis supporter and knowing myself that if life throws me a curve ball there would be someone at the end of the line if I ever needed is really comforting," she said.
Ms Isbester told the Daily Liberal she had set herself the target of raising $1209 because $39 can connect and support a person in crisis.
"This target covers a call every day in January," she said.
She ended up raising $1263.
"To raise that during a costly time of year, to me, showed how much we care about ensuring key support services are available for everyone," she said.
Ms Isbester said she wanted to give back and to connect her community with one of its most critical services.
"The training and support I receive through Lifeline as a volunteer ensures that we are there to be able to support people when they need it," she said.
"You never know when you or someone you know needs someone to listen."
Ms Isbester wanted residents to know that Lifeline is there 24/7 on 131114 and 13YARN.
"It's free, confidential and it's here for you," she said.
"Also, anyone interested in more information in becoming a volunteer crisis supporter reach out to Libby Williams at the Dubbo Central West Lifeline office."
