Family tragedy culminates in cycling group with focus on safety first

Mick Cooper might never have ridden a bicycle again had he not wanted to get the word out there about road safety.
The Dubbo resident's father was killed riding a bike, and now Mr Cooper teaches others how to ride safely.
"My dad got killed on a bike when I was 11 years old and I guess when things like that happen, you're either never going to ride a bike again or you're going to make sure that if you do ride a bike you're going to do it as safely as possible," Mr Cooper told the Daily Liberal.
"That's probably where the [bike group] came along, and there's a lot of emphasis on safe cycling and safety skills, how to ride a bike safely in traffic and things like that."
Mr Cooper said, back when his father was killed, cyclists weren't encouraged to wear high-visibility clothing, bicycling lighting wasn't very advanced, and drink driving wasn't against the law.
"That's what I focus on. That's what I'm really passionate about and I try to convey that ... Riding a bike ... you're a lot more vulnerable than you are in a car," he said.
"A lot of people who ride bikes don't give [safety] the importance that it deserves.
"That's probably one of my passions."
The cycling group began in 2005 and now has around 100 members, with a core group of riders. The social aspect of the rides is one of the group's strengths.
"It's a bit of an excuse to go for a ride and have a catch up, and we encourage new riders," Mr Cooper said.
"It's a great place for new riders, new to cycling, to come along and just have a bit of a ride and get a bit of an initiation."
The group has seven ride leaders who are accredited with Cycling NSW.
"They go through a course to know how to run a ride, organise a ride, and all the safety aspects of it," Mr Cooper said.
"[This includes] road rules, all of the things that you need to know to keep yourself safe on the road."
You don't need to be an experienced rider to join the group, and children are welcome as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
"The aim is to get people that aren't experienced to come along and have a ride and make them realise that it's actually quite easy," Mr Cooper said.
According to Mr Cooper, the pandemic was "a bit of an awakening" for many people in terms of the freedom afforded to those riding bikes.
"It's more about the destination, just being able to jump on a bike and just travel places," he said.
"[Myself and my wife] have been overseas with bikes. It's just a vehicle, an excuse, to go different places and explore different areas ... You see so much more on a bike than you can in a motor car."
