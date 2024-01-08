Future sporting stars and some of the state's best: The five key events in 2024

Dubbo might not be getting an NRL match in 2024 but there is still plenty to be excited about for sporting fans ahead of a massive year.
Junior sporting carnivals could provide a glimpse of the next best young talent.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of big things to keep an eye on.
Let's take a look at the five biggest sporting events coming our way over the next 12 months.
It's no secret rugby league is at the heart of sport in the area and footy fanatics will get their fair share of action in 2024.
While the Group 10 and Group 11 clash at Wellington will be a great spectacle, we've opted to pick Western's match against Greater Northern Tigers at Narromine as our event to watch out for.
Western's open side will play their first match of the NSW Country Championships at Cale Oval, a weekend that will also see the 1974 Amco Cup side reunite.
The Rams should be able to roll out a red-hot side, especially at home so expect the best-of-the-best from the area to be in action on March 2.
Dubbo Regional Council's new deal with NSW Touch Football will officially begin in February when the city hosts another multi-day carnival.
For the second consecutive year, Dubbo will host the NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference at Lady Cutler Fields.
Players from near and far ventured west in 2023 for the three-day carnival so expect a massive crowd once again in just a few months.
Club Dubbo has held their international fours competition for the past few years but in 2024, they'll welcome a whole new calibre of player to town.
The biggest bowling club in town along with Macquarie Club and North Dubbo Sporties will co-host the NSW Bowls State Championships beginning on March 12.
The event is expected to bring hundreds of players and spectators to the region for up to two weeks.
Yet another junior carnival will be held again in Dubbo.
However, this one is only a few weeks away.
The NSW State Challenge cricket carnival has called Dubbo home for several seasons now and we've seen the likes of Joel Davies (Sydney Sixers) and Will Salzmann (Sydney Thunder) go on to score professional contracts.
With both the under 14s male and 15s female competitions to be played here, expect to see some wonderful talents.
Similar to the state cricket carnival, the annual under 14s NSW Rugby Junior State Championships will stay here for 2024.
Held on the long weekend in June, the carnival brings together talented players from here, there and everywhere.
