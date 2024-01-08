Lack of rain and hotter temperatures: A look at Dubbo's weather in 2023

With less rainfall and higher temperatures in 2023, it was a wild year of weather in Dubbo.
According to the Dubbo Airport automatic weather station, the city received 426 millimetres of rainfall throughout the year, which is 177 millimetres below the long term average for the station.
It wasn't until the end of the year when most of the rain hit the city with November 2023 seeing a massive 73.4 millimetres recorded. Most of that rain appeared on Saturday, November 25.
The year also saw 12 less rain days with a total of 79 compared to the average of 91.
According to a Weatherzone meteorologist, Dubbo saw rainfall in most months of the year especially in early autumn and late summer.
"May only recorded 1.6 millimetres which is well below the average and then again in June, July was closer to the average and August and September were quite dry with a total of 12 or 13 millimetres," they said.
"We saw the return of some rainfall building in October, November and December which were above average, so it was an up and down sort of year."
In September, the bureau declared Australia had entered two climate phenomena El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IDO). That declaration meant Australia was in for some very hot and dry conditions over this summer.
Dubbo's hottest day of the year came on December 9, when temperatures reached 41.4 degrees, followed by March 19 and February 18, both reaching a top of 39.6 degrees.
The BoM released its climate statement for Australia in December 2023, and it was the nation's fourth-hottest December on record, in records going back to 1910.
The Weatherzone meteorologist said Dubbo saw "above average" temperatures throughout most of the year.
"Only May was slightly below average by about a degree and April was off by 0.5 of a degree, so the year generally trended slightly above average," they said.
Our coldest day was an absolutely freezing start in June. The minus 4.7 degrees recorded on the morning of June 21 is one of the city's coldest starts in recent memory.
May and July both had cold starts, with a minus 3.4 degree day on May 24 and a minus 2.8 degree day on July 22.
