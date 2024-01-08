Former ODI star named for a return west to mentor the next generation

One of Australia's best-ever limited-overs bowlers will come to Dubbo in January to mentor the next generation of cricketers.
With five tests and 116 ODI (one-day international) matches to his name, Nathan Bracken will impart some wisdom on the region's best up-and-coming talent as part of a the two-day Shaun Brown Coaching Clinic.
Bob Dowling Oval will host the annual camp and Shaun Brown himself rates Bracken's coaching abilities highly.
"Nathan is one of the best junior coaches in the business and it's fantastic that we have him on board for this year's camp," he said.
Bracken took 174 ODI wickets for Australia and was even rated as the number one bowler in the world for the format in 2008, just months after winning the 2007 World Cup.
The clinics will run from 9am to 3pm on January 17 and 18.
"The cricket clinics provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of 7 to 16," Brown said.
"Our program covers all facets of cricket, 20/20, One Day and Test formats. All aimed at improving participant's skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game.
"It's fantastic to be able to involve former test stars in areas that normally don't get that exposure."
The clinic will also feature the use of video analysis and written reports for those in attendance.
For more information about the clinic please contact Shaun Brown on 0412 382 558 or visit www.cricketcoaching.com.au.
