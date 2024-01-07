Aboriginal Land Council election nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) elections to be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024.
NSWALC councillors are elected to represent the political, cultural, social and economic interests of the Aboriginal community in New South Wales.
NSWALC CEO, Yuseph Deen urged all eligible candidates to get their nominations in with the NSW Electoral Commission.
"The elected Councillors are responsible for setting the strategic direction of NSWALC, allocation of the council's resources and making decisions on a range of important issues affecting Aboriginal people in New South Wales," he said.
"The role of a councillor is critical in ensuring the Land Rights network continues to thrive. We have inherited a profound legacy; we need to continue to strengthen it for the next 40 years."
Elections are held every four years to elect nine regional councillors who represent the political, cultural, social and economic interests of Aboriginal communities.
Nine councillors will represent Central NSW which covers the areas of Dubbo, Wellington, Gilgandra, Mudgee, Narromine, Nyngan, Trangie, Warren and Weilwan.
It is important that potential candidates should take into consideration the time required to prepare forms and lodge them with the NSW Electoral Commission, particularly if doing this by post.
"It's important that candidates submit their nominations as early as possible so that if there is an error the candidate will have time to fix it," Mr Deen said.
"If a defect in the form or accompanying materials is not corrected by the close of nominations then the nomination will be rejected."
People intending to be candidates for one of nine regional councillor positions must have their nomination forms received by the returning officer no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
Prospective candidates need to fill in nomination forms and other documentation which is available on the NSW Electoral Commission website here.
