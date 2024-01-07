Daily Liberal
Aboriginal Land Council election nominations now open

By Staff Reporters
January 8 2024 - 10:00am
George Clark, deputy chair of the Narromine Local Aboriginal Land Council. Picture supplied
Nominations are now open for the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) elections to be held on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

