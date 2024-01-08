Daily Liberal
Wheelers Lane road works to take five months to complete

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:09pm
Stage two will see the road upgraded from Myall Street to the Railway Crossing.
Dubbo Reginal Council (DRC) will begin construction on stage two of Wheelers Lane from Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

