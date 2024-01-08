Wheelers Lane road works to take five months to complete

Dubbo Reginal Council (DRC) will begin construction on stage two of Wheelers Lane from Wednesday, January 10, 2024.
Stage two will see the road upgraded from Myall Street to the Railway Crossing and is expected to be completed by early May 2024, weather permitting.
This work will - according to council - result in improved road safety by providing complete reconstruction of the road pavement, installation of a new subsoil system, and the removal of a disused water main from the southbound travel lanes.
In an effort to minimise disruptions for residents and road users there will be a number of changes including:
The first phase of the project will be conducted between 27 Wheelers Lane and 2 Douglas Mawson Road.
There will be some disruptions to residents while work is underway and suitable traffic management will be in place from when the works begin.
During this period the council will endeavour to limit the impact on residences and businesses and will liaise further prior to impacting access.
Businesses along Wheelers Lane will remain open for the duration of these works. Impacted residents will be notified directly as updates come to light.
Council will continue to provide the community with updates as the project progresses and thanks residents for their patience while these works are completed.
