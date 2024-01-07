The key player at every Whitney Cup team for the rest of the 2023/24 season

Half the season remains, but the RSL Whitney Cup picture is already looking pretty clear.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
CYMS is 12 points clear at the top and while just one point separates second-placed Colts and Newtown, they both in strong positions to make finals.
Rugby, Macquarie and Souths are all further back but will have hopes of improved performances in the second half of the summer.
While finals may look set for a lot of people, there's still plenty to play for and this competition has surprised us in the past.
Ahead of six more rounds and then finals time, we're looking at the one player at each club who could be key to their hopes of success.
Position: First (57 points)
Key man: Tom Nelson
There haven't been many problems for the Cougars so far. They've handled everything thrown at them, survived some strong challenges, and have come through undefeated at the top of the ladder.
But, for all the success, captain Ben Knaggs would no doubt like a few more runs on the board. CYMS' bowling attack is sensational but Fletcher Hyde (231 at 33) is the only Cougars batter in the top 10 leading run-scorers, and he's seventh.
That's why we're highlighting Nelson. He's so long been the rock in the top and middle order but this season the runs haven't flowed quite as much as he'd like. He's scored 172 at a tick over 20 and outside a 63 in a Twenty20 match against Macquarie there haven't been too many performances of note.
His last two scores before the mid-season break were ducks, but if he can find form again when play resumes and hold the innings together while piling up the runs himself, CYMS will be even more of a favourite for the title than they are now.
Position: Second (45 points)
Key man: Greg Buckley
While the men in red would no doubt love to be top, things have been going pretty well up to this point.
They're still, just, staying in touch with CYMS and this experienced side knows all that matters is the final game of the season.
Mitch Bower has been on fire with bat and ball and Marty Jeffrey has impressed but you still feel they need a little more.
The young players in the side are improving but we're highlighting Buckley as the one to watch.
He's only played seven of the 11 matches so far and has been solid without being spectacular.
No half-centuries but five scores between 20 and 50 shows he's made starts. He's also taken 10 wickets.
So often a player for the big moments, if Buckley he can take on even more of a role in the second half and fire at finals time, there could be more joy for the powerhouse Colts club.
Position: Third
Key man: Mat Skinner
We're keeping this one simple. Skinner has been one of the key man at the Tigers for what almost feels like forever now.
Rightly so, and this season he's got back towards his best.
He's second on the wicket-taking charts with 19 while he's third for runs with 284 at an impressive 71.
He's as good as two players and he gives his Newtown teammates belief and lifts them up with him.
If he can keep firing in the second half of the season then there's no reason why the Tigers can't move up past Colts.
Position: Fourth (28 points)
Key man: Dugald Shepherd
Yes, Rugby is loaded with powerful batters like Jack and Charlie Kempston and Ben Wheeler but they need more than that if they have hopes of a shock finals charge.
The batters have, for the most part, been doing a job for Rugby this season but the previously mentioned three would no doubt love some more runs.
Taking wickets has been a challenge for Rugby for a few years now but in Dugald Shepherd they have someone who's been making inroads this summer.
With 17 victims, Shepherd is the fourth-leading wicket-taker in the competition so far and the only Rugby bowler to take more than 10 wickets.
Some support would be ideal, but Shepherd needs to keep it up for Rugby. His batting has also been handy and he's chimed in with 109 runs. If his current average of 15 can move up past 20 that would also be a bonus.
Position: Fifth (20 points)
Key man: Ben Strachan
It's been a wholly disappointing season so far the Blues. Yet again, the side looked strong on paper but has failed to deliver up to this point.
There's been the odd highlight - Lachlan Strachan's century and Eric Herbert's arrival - but there's been little to cheer about.
Ben Strachan is one of the key men who's been relatively quiet. So often one of the top quicks in the region, Strachan has just six wickets to his name this summer while he's averaging 18 with the bat.
Taking on the DDCA presidency role may have been a distraction at the start of the season but if Strachan can lead the way and help his teammates improve, there may still be some hope for the Blues.
Position: Sixth (19 points)
Key man: Harry Roscarel
Another season where Souths may be sitting last, but there's been positives.
Ted Murray has been the biggest and he leads all run-scorers so far this summer. Lockie Rummans is another and his performances with bat and ball led to him earning Western Zone selection.
Those two should be able to keep leading the way in the second half of the season and, while it's tough to put pressure on other young members of the side, there's plenty more potential within the team.
Harry Roscarel is the obvious choice. An enormously exciting youngster, the classy young bat has been playing at the under 17s national championships during the break.
While there's been some big scores in representative and junior competitions, Roscarel has one half-century for Souths this summer.
If he kicks on and Murray and Rummans pile on runs as well, there could be a few more wins for Souths before the season is done.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.