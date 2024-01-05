Sportsperson of the Year Keizer proud of her rapid rise to the top

Ericka Keizer blew her own expectations out of the water in 2023.
The rising star of the boxing scene didn't expect to have as many fights as she did, and she certainly didn't expect to win three national titles.
The 15-year-old's achievements led to plenty of acclaim and, this week, the title of Daily Liberal's Sportsperson of the Year.
In a series featuring 20 athletes from the region who starred in 2023, Keizer collected the most votes from the public.
"I have so many supporters," Keizer said.
"I was happy everybody got behind it and Chris (Hallford, gym trainer) was posting it everywhere.
"Heaps of people voted for me, which is exciting.
"I've always had heaps of support from my family and friends and the gym is like my family as well."
Keizer is a worthy winner after a memorable 12 months.
Competition boxing is only allowed from 14 years old, so it's been a rapid rise for the new Dubbo College Delroy Campus sports captain.
In July, she won the Australian Boxing Council (ABC) Australian 48kg title while she followed it with more success at the Australian Amateur Boxing League Titles later in the year.
After making the trip to Hobart, Keizer won both the 48 and 52kg national titles.
"I did not think that I would be able to have three titles or just even the amount of fights I had," she said.
"I'm only 15, so I've only been fighting for about two years now. I've still got a long way to go, but I've already done so much already."
Looking back on her year, the first title remains the highlight.
Keizer and her team had to make the trip to Queensland for what was just her third fight. All the work and travel was worth it though as she defeated Lekaysha Woodbridge via split decision.
"It was a big thing because I'd never done like that and it was only my third fight," she said.
"It was so shocking that I've got the opportunity to do it as well, being female too.
"It's harder because it's a male-dominant sport. You're going to get more fights if you're male, even if you're the same weight and age as me, you're going to get more."
Her performances led her to collect a dominant 41 per cent of the Sportsperson of the Year vote while Parramatta NRLW star Taneka Todhunter was second with 15%.
Basketball pair Millie Sutcliffe and Kiara McKeown and Australian under 16 rugby representative Rex Bassingthwaite were next best at 9 per cent.
Despite being just 15, Keizer is quickly becoming a role model at Fighting Arts and is one of a number of women who work out of the gym.
Hallford has high hopes for the gym and his fighters in 2024, and Keizer will again lead the way.
While turning professional at 18 is the long-term goal, the plan is to step up to the 52kg division full-time is the short-term target while the young gun is also keen to showcase other skills she possesses.
"I'm motivated for a big 2024 and to start fresh again," she said.
"I would like to have a kick fight because I want to do a bit of Muay Thai and kick boxing as well."
