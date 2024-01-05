It's time for the rhino to go. So what should be in its place?

Should there be a new rhino in Cameron Park? Or perhaps the sunken gardens should be renewed?
Dubbo Regional Council is currently seeking feedback from the public to determine what the rhino in the Wellington park will be replaced with.
The council has a $5000 budget for the project.
"We have heard from the community at different times about their rhino and what they would like to see in that space," mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"Because there have been a number of differing views, we are asking the community if they would like to see an updated rhino or if they would like something else done with that money."
There are four options included in the council's survey on how the money should be spent: a new rhino designed by a local student, the renewal of the sunken gardens, another cultural object like a statue, or a platypus mural painted in the CBD.
The rhino was installed in 2014 as part of the Rhino Adventure sculpture trail. It spans the region from Bathurst to Dubbo.
The original Wellington rhino featured artwork by Jack Randall and local St Mary's Catholic School student Marissa Stanley. It was affectionally named Arthur after Mt Arthur near Wellington.
Wellington community members can have their say on the future of the rhino via the council's YourSay page, or by visiting the Wellington council building.
