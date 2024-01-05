Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dubbo trainer's pups to charm TV audience in new season of popular series

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 5 2024 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The central west is in for a treat as local dog educator Mick Hudson is soon to feature in the new season of the popular ABC TV series, Muster Dogs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.