Why Dubbo and Wellington librarys are seeing a boom in visitors

Dubbo readers are embracing the online library, but visits to the physical branch are not suffering.
The Macquarie Regional Library has revealed visitation to the Dubbo and Wellington branches grew by 11.5 per cent when comparing the first quarter of the year to the July to September quarter.
Library manager Kathryn McAlister said there were 77,000 people who went through the library doors between January and September.
The number of loans through the local branches has also increased in the same period by 20 per cent with over 122,000 loans of physical books.
"It is great to see the visitation return to over pre-COVID levels. The team have introduced lots of new events and programs as part of the library's services, so it is really positive to see these new additions boosting visitation," Ms McAlister said.
She said regular events like story time and book club, as well as things like the winter reading program and 1000 Books Before School had all proved popular, adding to the visitation numbers.
But the online library is flourish even more.
Between the month of January and then October in 2023 there was a 30 per cent increase in the downloads of ebooks, eaudio, efilms and emagazines.
"Our online library is one area of the Macquarie Regional Library that is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. We offer over 40,000 different e-resources and these are all free to access," Ms McAlister said.
The Macquarie Regional Library offers a range of different services including access to computers and the internet for free, as well as meeting spaces.
"Over the past year we have seen an increased use of the library as a meeting space, with the Dubbo Library meeting rooms booked out most days. It has also been great to see a high number of HSC students returning to the library post covid to utilise the library as a study space," Ms McAlister said.
In 2023 the Dubbo and Wellington Libraries have delivered 386 programs and events to the community which includes the most recent addition of the Crafty Kids Club in Dubbo and the Email to eBooks course for adults in Wellington.
