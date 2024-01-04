UFO reported 'floating' above Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula near Orange

A "UFO" has been reported in the skies above Orange.
Tim Barrett says he filmed the unusual hovering streak while watching the sunset at Mount Canobolas Gaanha-bula about 8.34pm on Monday.
"The footage I took didn't do it justice," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"There was a bit of a tail when it parted, and the top half took off then kept slowly elevating. The other bit just sat there floating."
Flight tracking shows a Jetstar commercial airliner passed the mountain several minutes before the footage was reportedly taken.
Mr Barrett isn't convinced the events are related.
"I really don't have any idea what it was, but I often watch the sky and I've seen thousands of planes and rockets launching into space ... it was neither," he said.
"Whether it was man made or something from somewhere else I really don't know, but it was something I think I'll only ever see once."
It follows several other unusual sightings in the region.
In December Shane Lear posted a photo of "V" shaped lights in the sky, reportedly looking west from Molong.
Some online attributed the sighting to an illusion caused by minor camera movements during a long exposure.
In July, 2022 multiple residents contacted the CWD reporting strange floating lights at night.
A leading astronomer was unable to connect to the sightings to any known satellite at the reported time, but suggested they may have been unregistered drones.
"I don't know what he saw - I just don't know," Parkes Observatory's John Sarkissian said.
