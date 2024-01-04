Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Footy colours or not, Peel is benefiting from hard work

By Zac Lowe
Updated January 4 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Twice in the space of a month, Wendy Peel has ridden Awaygoesthebunny to victory.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.