Save the date and help put suicide prevention in the spotlight

Everyone has someone in their circle who has been affected by mental health - it might even be you.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
This is the message Wayne Amor, coordinator of the Dubbo Black Dog Ride, wants to get out to the community in the lead-up to the 2024 awareness-raising event.
The annual Black Dog Ride takes place across the country to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention.
Mr Amor began the local '1 Dayer' Black Dog Ride 11 years ago as a way to get out on his motorbike and "give a little bit back while we're having a good time".
"After the first ride, when I sat back and had a think about it, there were three guys in the company I worked for who had taken their own lives," Mr Amor told the Daily Liberal.
"You also become more aware of people in your own family or circle who are struggling or you find out information about it later on."
The event grew, and in 2023 the tenth anniversary attracted 325 people, proving how many people care about improving the community's collective mental health.
Mr Amor said: "You don't realise ... People with things going on generally try to hide the sort of stuff that's going on for their benefit and everybody else's benefit so people don't know what's going on."
This year the proposed route will be taking riders from Memorial Avenue in Victoria Park, Dubbo through Mendooran and Dunedoo (stops to be confirmed) for a brief fuel and rest stop, then back to the Western Star Hotel in Dubbo for lunch.
The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness about where the community can get help if they have mental health concerns, however fundraising is also appreciated.
"It's about getting what we do in front of people. [Letting them know] there will be someone who will listen, so we try to engage as many mental health partners in the region as we can," Mr Amor said.
"From Mission Australia, Rural Aid and Tradies in Sight, we try to engage them to come down and be part of the day, whether at the start or where we're heading to, so they're in front of people."
Mr Amor said some people from the communities the riders visited might not seek help on the day, but would gain knowledge about where to go in the future, should they need assistance.
"Bringing 150 bikes into town and being in coffee shops will raise interest ... whether it's your neighbour or your partner or someone at work ... realistically there's always somebody that will have a listen, you just have to find a trusted person to have a chat to," he said.
Mr Amor said the most important thing about the Black Dog Ride was to "get that conversation started so we don't see any more statistics which are quite scary - [suicide numbers are] three times what the national car accident rate is".
The Dubbo Black Dog Ride will take place on Sunday, March 17. Find out more at www.blackdogride.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.