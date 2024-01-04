Does your mate deserve an Australia Day award? Nominate them now

Plans are full steam ahead for Dubbo Regional Council's 2024 Australia Day events, and residents have only a few days left to nominate for the yearly awards.
Councillors went ahead with plans for Australia Day on January 26, 2024, despite some strong opposition, with a council survey finding 69.7 per cent of survey participants preferred an Australia Day event on January 26.
Council says Australia Day 2024 is a day to reflect, respect and celebrate the Australian spirit including our mateship, sense of community, resilience and looking to the future with optimism and hope.
Events will be held at Dubbo and Wellington.
The Dubbo Australia Day event will be held from 7:30am to 11am on Friday, January 26, at Victoria Park.
Council will put on a free BBQ breakfast, and there will be a coffee van, food stalls, children's activities including face painting and Pooka, and a CWA stall.
The official ceremony including the Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will commence at 8am, featuring Australia Day Ambassador Sam Cawthorn.
Mr Cawthorn is the CEO for SpeakersInstitute.com.au, and is described as a thought leader, expert in resilience and corporate turnarounds and is also one of the world's leading speaker coaches.
He is an author, having written six books including an international best seller, and a philanthropist after starting a charity working with kids living with a disability in developing worlds.
Mr Cawthorn is the 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year and the Young Australian of the Year.
The Dubbo Australia Day Awards entries close at 9am on Tuesday, January 9.
The Australia Day Award categories are Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Services to Sports Award, and Cultural Person of the Year.
Submit a nomination via the Dubbo Australia Day Awards Nomination webform, or by downloading a copy of the nomination form document, Dubbo Australia Day Awards Nomination (PDF 207.1KB).
The Wellington event will be held from 5:30pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, January 25 at Cameron Park.
There will be market stalls, free sausage sandwiches, cold drinks and food available for purchase, and children's activities including face painting and Pooka.
The official ceremony including the Australia Day Awards will commence at 6:30pm, featuring Australia Day Ambassador Rhys Muldoon.
Mr Muldoon's varied career encompasses film, television, theatre, radio, comedy and journalism. He is known for his starring role in five seasons of the television show House Husbands and was most recently seen in the ABC series Les Norton.
Nominations for the Wellington Australia Day Awards close at 9am on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.
The Australia Day Award categories are Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year, Community Event of the Year, and Community Service/Achievement Award.
Submit a nomination using the electronic webform, Wellington Australia Day Awards Nomination, or by downloading a copy of the nomination form document, Wellington Australia Day Awards Nomination (PDF 279.2KB).
