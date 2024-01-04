Daily Liberal
Home/News/Health
What's on

Does your mate deserve an Australia Day award? Nominate them now

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated January 4 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans are full steam ahead for Dubbo Regional Council's 2024 Australia Day events, and residents have only a few days left to nominate for the yearly awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.