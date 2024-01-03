Two-car crash closes Castlereagh Highway north of Gilgandra

The Castlereagh Highway has been closed in both directions following a two car collision north of Gilgandra.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and the police crash investigation unit are currently on scene at the site of the crash, just outside the town of Curban, five kilometres north of Berida Road
The closed stretch of highway extends from National Park Road in the south to Bardens Road in the north.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area as ongoing police investigations into the crash which took place just before 3:00pm on Wednesday afternoon are expected to take some time.
Motorists can use Armatree Road, Berida-Bullagreen Road and Berida Road instead and are advised to allow extra travel time.
This diversion is suitable for all vehicles except road trains
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
