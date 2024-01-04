Vape ban will drive buyers to drug dealers, local retailer warns

An e-cigarette crackdown will turn vapers towards shonky online operators and drug dealers, one vape store worker has warned.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
"This will mean a loss of business, loss of hours, loss of income and the possibility of an increase in crime rates... not just for one store but for all," Jacob Wood, a staff member at the Super Vape Store on Wingewarra Street in Dubbo, said.
"Businesses that are doing the right thing are being unfairly punished... the adults that supply the children are the ones that should be reprimanded.
"I actually think this will bring about more issues than it will solve."
In an effort to stop vapes getting into the hands of children, a new law came into force on January 1, 2024, banning the import of disposable vapes.
From March 1, refillable non-therapeutic vapes will also be banned and tougher rules around flavours, nicotine concentration levels and packaging will be enforced.
Some, including executive principal of Dubbo College Charles Gauci, have welcomed the move.
"[The ban is] a very positive step towards addressing the ability of young people to access vapes and e-cigarettes," he told the Daily Liberal.
But Zack O'Hare, director of the Super Vape Store chain, said responsible retailers conduct "rigorous ID checks" to ensure customers are of age and the ban will only push sales underground.
"The [government's] policies will decimate a legitimate retail industry that wants to improve product quality and reduce any potential harm, while they cannot stop the underlying issue," he said.
"Kids will still get these products, my stores do not sell to kids, the majority of retail stores would not sell to kids either.
"Don't you think with modern technology a kid would just buy them online and ship them to their address?"
In a 2022 study by the Cancer Council of NSW, only one of the 70 underage vapers who reported buying a vape themselves got it from a vape store.
The majority bought the vapes from a friend or someone else they knew selling them.
"You will have millions of adults wanting the products with no legal way to go, it will result in thousands of dealers that they won't prosecute," Mr O'Hare said.
"Are they going to take someone to court who sells 20 vapes a week? Are they going to take teenagers to court who sell a handful to their mates?
"It would be impossible. It's a biased attack on our industry and the only ones they can target are the people who want a better future."
Mr O'Hare said he thinks the government should rethink the ban and regulate sales on vapes in a similar way to alcohol and cigarettes.
"I am a strong advocate for dedicated retail vape stores, which function similarly to alcohol stores," he said.
"This model has several benefits: it helps prevent impulse purchases, creates a viable industry that generates thousands of jobs, can be licensed and regulated by the TGA, and provides access to adults while restricting underage sales.
"When you can walk down any street and choose to buy cigarettes, you should have the option to buy a similar product that is proven to be less harmful."
Mr Wood agrees.
"So many people have found a better alternative only to have the government go and destroy something that I personally have seen save someone's life whether it be mental or physical," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.