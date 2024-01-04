Holding a python is just one of the things you can get up to these school holidays

Are you looking for something for your child to do these school holidays?
Look no further, as the Daily Liberal rounds up some of the things your young ones can get up to - from sport, to art and everything in between, there's something for everyone.
Kids can play bingo on Tuesday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 16. It is a $5 entry that will cover a bingo marker, book and halftime raffle prize.
Doors open at 1pm for a 2pm start. Tickets can be purchased at Dubbo RSL and will be available on the day.
Kids between five and 12 are invited down to Sportsworld each Wednesday and Thursday starting on January 17, between 9am and 3pm to participate in a range of activities.
Activities include soccer, cricket, basketball, netball, pickle ball and inflatable world.
It costs $33 per day and children are asked to bring a drink bottle. To make a booking, contact Dubbo Sportsworld.
Join Karen, a registered professional and qualified speech and drama teacher to learn about breathing and relaxation exercises, miming, improvisation, problem solving, characterisation, role playing, vocal exercises and more.
Students will need to bring a water bottle, morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea.
These will take place on Monday, January 22 and Tuesday, January 23 from 8am until 5pm.
It will cost $120 and registrations are essential. Contact Karen Sleep on 0438732009.
The art club will be hosting lessons for children between five and 12 on the different ways of drawing plants.
Are plants "still life" or more than that?
They will be taught how to draw living plants using a range of techniques and styles with supplied materials.
It will cost $50 per person and registrations are essential.
Session times - 9.30am until 11am on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 23 and 24.
Contact 0418 605 041 for more details.
Fitness Focus will be continuing its children's activities over the Summer period.
Each week they will have both full day ($58) and half day ($37) events - ranging from arts and crafts, gymnastics, cooking, science activities, pool fun and indoor and outdoor activities.
Contact 6884 0988 for more.
With events for kids between the ages of five and 15 there is something for everyone to enjoy.
With a focus on animals, children can use quiver augmented reality to bring 2D animals to life, create stop motion feature films, navigate the wilderness and test their survival skills, design and create creatures and pat a lizard, hold a python and smile at a crocodile.
All the events are free, with session times varying.
See here for more details.
The camps are a full day program for school aged children, with activities including tumbling, discos, lego competitions, arts and crafts, ninja warrior competitions, movies, games and more.
Dates include Monday, January 16 until Friday, January 19 and Monday January 22 until Friday, January 25 from 8.30am until 3.30pm.
Costs: One day - $60, two days - $115, three days - $165, four days - $210 and five days costs $250. You will receive a 20 per cent discount if two or more children from the same family register.
Children must bring recess, lunch, snacks, a water bottle and pillow. Lunch can be purchased or provided for an extra $10 per child.
Registrations can be found here.
Children between six and 12 can head to PCYC Dubbo for a variety of events including ninja warrior courses, ball sports, laser tag, gymnastics, oz tag, dancing, yoga, table tennis, hall sports and more.
It costs $45 and runs from 8.30am until 5pm.
For all the dates and events taking place, check it out here.
Contact the PCYC to book.
For any children between five and 16 who love art, look no further.
Children can create their own pottery, design their own t-shirt or pillow case, use air dry clay, paint on fabric, use waste and turn it into art and work with nature.
The different sessions will be held between 10am to 12pm for kids between five to nine years-old and 1pm until 3pm for kids between the ages of 10 to 16.
For all the dates and sessions, click here.
