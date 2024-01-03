Company turning old clothes, bedding from Dubbo into something worthwhile

Cleaning out the wardrobes and don't know what to do with all the clothes that no longer fit?
A new recycling bin in Dubbo may be your solution.
RRR Australia has set up a textile recycling bin at the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre. Clothing, shoes, bed linen, handbags, blankets, material off cuts, even damaged and torn items can be recycled.
"There's no need for textiles to hit the landfill hole."
That's the goal of RRR Australia's Rod Douglass.
"We originally worked for decades at one of Australia's largest charities and saw the immense volumes of items being taken to landfill. So we started our own company to do something about it," he told the Daily Liberal.
"Reducing landfill to a figure as close to zero as possible is our aspirational goal."
The textiles are reused, repurposed and recycled.
Some are turned into new products, such as rugs, tablecloths and towels.
Some clothes and blankets are given to charity or not-for-profits to give to their clients in need, Mr Douglass said.
And some are turned into rags for industries and small businesses.
Mr Douglass said the textiles have multiple reuse, repurpose and recycling opportunities.
While some of them were able to be immediately reused and repurposed, he said the majority of items were reused, repurposed or recycled within 90 days.
The textiles recycling bin was installed in Dubbo in November.
"We approached numerous local governments who are currently ignoring textile waste or are actually paying for it to be removed," Mr Douglass said.
"We offer a 100 per cent free service to councils and can track and report on the total kilograms and the many reuse, repurpose and recycle tracks that their items are used for.
"Dubbo was very proactive and reduced significant red tape to make this trial occur, and we are appreciative of that."
The textiles recycling scheme fits with Dubbo Regional Council's recently-adopted net zero targets.
The council, led by organisational sustainability coordinator Catriona Jennings, has developed a net zero framework to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
The council's biggest source of operational emissions is rubbish. Waste going to the council's two landfill sites - the Whylandra Waste and Recycling Centre and the Wellington Transfer Station - currently contributes up to 62 per cent of the organisation's carbon footprint.
Mr Douglass said it was imperative people supported the end products made by the company.
"If this is not supported the entire recycle process becomes irrelevant and unprofitable and will collapse.....like we all saw with REDcycle of supermarket plastic bags," he said.
In November 2022 the REDcycle program was scrapped after it was revealed millions of plastic bags were not being properly recycled.
RRR Australia doesn't accept items that are wet, or significantly covered in paint or grease. They also can't process pillows or quits.
