Why haven't we seen more major PMP off-season signings?

Nothing gets the tongues wagging like a major off-season signing.
For fans and players from the active club, it creates that spark of belief ahead of the new campaign. For rivals, it draws some type of criticism and more than little jealousy.
There's been the odd moment during this current Peter McDonald Premiership off-season - namely Orange CYMS' glittering rebuild and Mitch Andrews' move to Bathurst St Pat's - but it's largely been quiet.
Speaking to people from around the region prior to Christmas and New Year holidays, a common talking point was how there had been little signing news and even fewer rumours.
I know, no rumours. It's just not right.
Things seemed great when, almost as soon as last season ended, Dubbo CYMS and Orange CYMS were linked with moves for James Maloney and Bathurst Panthers were reportedly in the hunt for Ben Barba. That's the kind of stuff we want.
Maloney instead went to work with the North Queensland Cowboys and Barba also opted to stay north of the border. Shocking they chose that over our region.
Since then there's been very little of the type of whispers that light up group chats around the region.
So, why is that?
One reason is many clubs are pretty happy with where they're at.
Sure, defending premiers Dubbo CYMS would have loved someone of Maloney's standing. Who wouldn't? But they're pretty content with the ways things are.
They've lost Chanse Burgess and replaced him with former Fishie and ex-Queensland Cup player Jack Quinn. That's good business and, from all reports, that could be the only big move.
Beaten grand finalists Mudgee are in a similar position, though you wonder if that could change if Jack Littlejohn opts to retire. But there were few weaknesses in the Dragons' group last season and they've already locked up most of their top players.
Orange Hawks are likely to promote from their unbeaten, title-winning under 18s side rather than chase big names. Lithgow is also set to put a focus on youth. Forbes has signed a handful of returning juniors and club great Jake Grace has also come back. Nyngan, Wellington and Bathurst Panthers are all keeping things largely the same and aiming for improvement rather than overhauls.
Another likely factor in the relatively quiet off-season is the difficulty just to get a signing across the line.
Bush footy is becoming more and more professional and more competitive.
There's plenty of money in the game now and it can be hard for clubs in areas like ours to compete.
Sure, some clubs in the PMP are known to be pretty well off, but the player market is quite a battleground.
One senior club figure said earlier in the off-season the only realistic option is to try and persuade former juniors who have moved away to come home.
Given the quality of the PMP, the type of players who can really make a big impact require serious cash.
Even then, big offers from out here can be matched and bettered easily by clubs in Newcastle, Wollongong and other major centres. Lifestyle choices then play a big role in players' decisions. If a player can get a little more money and go to the beach in their downtime why would they agree to play in the cold of Lithgow or Orange, or make the trek to a remote town like Nyngan instead?
Former juniors willing to come home aren't as costly. Already this off-season Macquarie and Forbes have brought players back to their towns rather than chase something flashy and new.
So while we may have to brace for things to stay quiet in the coming weeks and months, bush footy does have a way of surprising you. Who would have thought Blake Ferguson would be back at Wellington in 2023?
Long live the rumours and whispers.
