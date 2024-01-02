The rising stars of Western Zone out to impress on the national stage

They're two of the brightest stars in Western Zone and now Harry Roscarel and Tom Blowes are out to make a name for themselves on the national stage.
The Western pair - who play in Dubbo and Orange respectively - have been labelled as key figures for the NSW Country side which will contest the Cricket Australia National Under 17 Male Championships from Thursday.
Roscarel was part of the NSW Country side last year and will be asked to take on a bigger role this time as a senior player, while Blowes is expected to provide a real impact in what continues to be a breakout season for the all-rounder.
"I think we've got a reasonably balanced team. We've got a lot of spinners, we bat pretty deep and we've got a few handy quicks," NSW Country coach Greg McLay said.
"I think those Western boys are key parts of it and they'll have big roles to play."
Roscarel has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the region.
Last season he was described as "a special player" after he scored a brilliant century on the final day of the Bradman Cup to lead the Western Zone under 16s to glory while earlier this summer he made a stunning 170 for Dubbo in a Western Zone Plate match at Bathurst.
"Harry went to under 17 nationals last year as a bottom age player so that speaks to how highly we rate the kid," McLay said.
"He'll be one of our key batters and obviously he's a very good fielder as well and he's a good leader off the field, too.
"I'm hopeful that Harry can just show his skills and have a good carnival from that perspective because he is a highly skilled sort of player and he can move the game along quite quickly and easily."
"Generally, when he gets more than 50-odd, the teams that he plays in wins because he drags everyone else along with him."
McLay described Roscarel as a batter with a standout 'touch game'. That means he's a player who can get off strike easily and manipulate the field while often also picking out more runs around the ground rather than just simply looking to blast fours and sixes.
"He brings significant value to the team, for sure," the coach added.
Blowes is a vastly different batter but will be just as important at Ballarat.
The Orange spinner-batter has enjoyed a top summer already and earned selection in the Western Zone open-age side.
At the under 17 nationals, he will be used a powerful lower order batter while his off-spin is also expected to play a role.
"Tom does like to move the game along," McLay said.
"He'll probably bat about six or seven in this team. He's a very powerful young man and a very good timer of the ball who hits the ball very hard.
"Around that seven spot, his role will be, if we're batting first, to allow us to post a good total and obviously bat with the tail at the same time.
"He's also got the ability to chase down runs for us as well and I think he makes pretty significant inroads in opposition totals because of the amount of boundaries that he does hit and how he goes about it.
"He bowls very nice off-spin as well, which is a nice string to have and it provides some good balance to this team."
McLay is quietly confident about the Bush Blues' chances at the national carnival but, as is always the case with junior tournaments, it's about much more than results.
"You just want these players to be near their best for the two week carnival, just to show their skills and set them up," he said.
"It's probably the most important carnival they would have played so far but really the focus is, at the end of the day, I want these players to be better players than they were at the start of the carnival.
"I want them to grow and develop and that's the principal focus for me.
"The winning stuff takes care of itself if you sort of just provide an environment where they can grow and develop and gel as a unit."
