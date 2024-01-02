Tradie? Boater? Drone enthusiast? You could help save a life

They've got the kit now they need the crew.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Christmas came early for VRA Rescue NSW with the roll out of a suite of new high-tech toys. But now they're looking for more volunteers who can help make the most of the new equipment.
"We're seeking people who live in Dubbo, who are passionate about the community and want to support the community where they live when an emergency call comes in," Dubbo Rescue Squad vice president Andrew Parsons said.
"Tradies, public servants, people from healthcare, recent retirees, shift workers, IT people, new residents to Dubbo, new Australian citizens, people with good daytime availability.
"These are the people from the whole-of-community that we encourage to consider joining VRA Rescue NSW."
The Dubbo Rescue Squad formed in the 1960s after local community members recognised the lack of a dedicated rescue service and came together to form the volunteer service.
Among the new tools which will help the squad respond to emergencies are remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), specialised vehicles, watercraft and breathing apparatus and support vehicles for use in confined space rescue.
"I'm delighted and extremely grateful to see record investment in VRA Rescue NSW capabilities by the NSW government," said commissioner Brenton Charlton.
"The Dubbo squad and community is one of many recent recipients of enhanced VRA Rescue NSW capabilities.
"We're keen to value-add to that investment by seeing new members join the Dubbo squad and 'branch out' into specialist areas of rescue once their initial training is complete."
Typically the group's numbers swell after a crisis but Mr Parsons is encouraging the community to join and get trained and skilled before an emergency or crisis happens.
While all are invited to get on board, Mr Parsons said the squad is particularly calling out for people with experience using drones, power tools and boats.
"Increased capabilities like this suit people with existing skills, experience and knowledge of technology and equipment that cross over into rescue," he said.
"People who use RPAS technology for work, those who use specialised power tools and equipment as part of their trades in mechanics, construction, or engineering.
"Those who enjoy water activities and are licensed to operate a boat; and those who enjoy the great outdoors - all skills and activities that absolutely cross over into rescue work."
Anyone interested in joining the Dubbo Rescue Squad should message the squad on Facebook or call 1300 872 777 for more information.
"All training and all uniform items to undertake rescue or non-operational support are provided to our members," commissioner Charlton said.
"Our commitment is to support those who give their precious time to support their community in an emergency.
"VRA Rescue NSW is a great modern organisation, and we're doing great things in rescue in Dubbo, and across NSW."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.