Stubborn and excited: Meet Amarni, Dubbo's first baby of 2024

The first baby born in Dubbo in 2024 has been labelled a "fighter" by her parents.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Amarni Rose Hicks, the daughter of Jada Turnbull and Taymon Hicks, arrived at 2.09am on Monday, January 1.
Baby Amarni weighed in at 2267 grams, a little small after arriving three weeks before her due date.
"She definitely arrived a bit early, she just wanted to be with everyone," Ms Turnbull said.
She is the first girl for the couple, who have two boys together, Carter, 4, and Mateo, 11 months, both very protective.
With plans to celebrate the New Year, Ms Turnbull said at around 6am on Sunday, December 30 they had to call an ambulance to take her from Narromine to Dubbo Hospital, after her water broke.
The couple spent all day in hospital after Ms Turnbull dilated five centimetres.
"It was just so hectic because everything happened so quickly," she said.
While the active labour wasn't long - only 40 minutes, Ms Turnbull said it felt like forever.
"That's the longest out of my other two boys," she said.
Despite arriving early, and having to spend some extra time in the nursery, Amarni has been tough as nails, not needing any extra help and taking to life like a fish to water.
Ms Turnbull said her partner was "very excited" to have a little girl to go with their two boys.
"It's a very positive start to 2024," she said.
The family wanted to thank the nurses in the maternity ward at Dubbo Hospital, who were "very supportive and lovely" and helped when Ms Turnbull needed it.
"My mum and dad have been a very big support as well, helping with my boys," she said.
"She [Amarni] is a little bit stubborn just like her mother, but that's okay, she had to take after someone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.