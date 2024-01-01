New year welcomed with a bang as hundreds turn up to watch fireworks

Hundreds of people gathered Dubbo Showground on Sunday evening to welcome in the new year.
Dubbo Show Society, in collaboration with the Fletchers family, hosted the city's annual New Year's Eve event.
As well as markets and stalls, there was entertainment by singer Millie Mills.
It was all capped off by the fireworks display at 9pm.
Speaking before the event, Dubbo Show Society president Sue Hood said it wasn't a "big night" but it was a family-friendly event.
"The best thing is to see families get together on New Year's Eve and enjoy themselves," she said.
This is the fourth year the Dubbo Show Society has hosted the fireworks.
