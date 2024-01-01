Meth and firearm found in vehicle during routine traffic stop

A routine stop for a traffic offence has led to firearms and drugs charges for one 56-year-old man.
At about 9:00am on Friday, December 29, officers from the Dubbo Highway Patrol stopped a Black Subaru Impreza on Erskine Street Dubbo due to a traffic offence.
Police spoke to the driver, a 56 year old man from Dubbo, and discovered his licence had been suspended since October.
Officers then searched the vehicle where they located an unregistered firearm and three small zip-lock bags containing methylamphetamine.
He also allegedly failed a roadside drug test.
The 56-year-old was taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm, supplying a prohibited drug, possession of a prohibited drug and drug implements and driving while suspended.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, December 30.
Further action will be taken at a later date pending the analysis of his drug test.
