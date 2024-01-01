Daily Liberal
Home/News/Education

Scholarship available to help Western NSW school leavers

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 1 2024 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for Orange Phil Donato is pictured with OCTEC Chair Jeff Whitton as they discussed the value of scholarship to Western NSW residents. Picture supplied
State Member for Orange Phil Donato is pictured with OCTEC Chair Jeff Whitton as they discussed the value of scholarship to Western NSW residents. Picture supplied

Students from Western NSW wishing to study at TAFE, University or a registered training organisation, will have the chance to receive $20,000 worth of help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.