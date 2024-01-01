Scholarship available to help Western NSW school leavers

Students from Western NSW wishing to study at TAFE, University or a registered training organisation, will have the chance to receive $20,000 worth of help.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After the success of the OCTEC Limited Glenn Taylor Scholarship in 2023, it is being offered again for students wishing to study in 2024.
As a not for profit education and employment organisation, OCTEC offers the scholarships to benefit those experiencing financial hardship or who are high achievers.
Glenn Taylor sat on the OCTEC Board, was an Orange City Councillor and small business owner. He was known to be a man of the people who supported 'the battler'. Mr Taylor passed away in January, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
OCTEC Limited Chair Jeff Whitton said the scholarship program honours Mr Taylor's commitment to the community development.
"The official school year has ended for Year 12 students, and it's a good time to think over the benefits of this scholarship before things get too hectic," Mr Whitton said.
"OCTEC's experience on the frontline showcases the width and depth of missed opportunities, inequality and unidentified talent in regional and rural areas."
Each prospective student can benefit from up to $20,000 of support per year. They can apply now, as they enrol for study in 2024.
The application period will close in early 2024. Applications will be assessed on need or merit.
State Parliament Member for Orange, Phil Donato encourages students of all ages to apply, saying this is a "wonderful opportunity to make a real point of difference in their lives."
"It's a great investment that OCTEC are making into our next generation. I'm only too happy to get on board and support it," Mr Donato said.
Residents of Barwon, Bathurst, Cabonne, Cootamundra, Dubbo, Murray, Orange and Parkes state parliamentary areas can apply.
You can apply here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.