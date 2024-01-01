Man allegedly high on meth driving a car partly held together with cable ties

A 27-year-old driver in Dubbo has been caught by police driving without a licence.
At about 2pm on Thursday, December 28, a 27-year-old was seen by police operating a mobile phone while he was waiting in traffic at the intersection of the Mitchell and Newell highways.
Police stopped the car a short time later and the man was unable to produce a licence.
Police checks found his licence was cancelled.
The man's vehicle was also found to have a bald tyre and external parts held together with cable ties.
A drug test was conducted which allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine.
The male was charged with driving while his licence was cancelled - 2nd+ offence and granted conditional bail.
He was fined $387 fro using his mobile phone while driving and issued with 10 demerit points.
He was fined another $129 for driving with a defective tyre.
Police say further action will be taken at a later date pending the analysis of his drug test.
