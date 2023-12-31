What's happening with petrol prices in Dubbo? We found out

There's some relief in site for Dubbo motorists as international pressures help drive prices down.
Petrol prices rose to the highest ever seen across the country in 2023.
And NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said "only now are we starting to see relief".
On Sunday, the cheapest petrol in Dubbo was at United on Cobra Street. The E10 was 168.5 cents per litre.
Inland Petroleum on Cobra Street had the cheapest unleaded at 170.9 cents and the cheapest diesel at 191.9 cents.
NRMA has analysed petrol prices from across 2023. It found Brisbane to have the highest fuel across the year with regular unleaded at an average of 193.4 cents per litre.
Dubbo didn't fare much better.
Fuel Checker calculates the average for the year at 190.8 cents.
On the flip side was Perth had the cheapest average for the year at 183.9 cents.
It's been an expensive time for motorists.
In September petrol prices hit record levels.
The monthly average for regular unleaded petrol in Dubbo during September was 203.9 cents per litre.
Just down the road in Parkes it was an average of 210.8 cents.
Diesel also spiked.
In June, Diesel in Dubbo was an average of 195.7 cents per litre for the month. By September it had reached 227.5 cents.
The price of petrol spiked globally following an announcement by Saudi Arabia, Russia and OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to deliver sustained production cuts, according to the NRMA.
Thankfully, since September there has been some relief for motorists at the pump.
Record levels of oil production from the United States and other non-OPEC producing nations, coupled with ongoing uncertainty about the Chinese economy helped force downward pressure on prices at Christmas.
Mr Khoury said Australia's exposure to the volatility of world oil prices was painfully apparent.
"Fuel prices - and in particular diesel - have had a negative impact on the budgets of Australian families and our nation's economy throughout much of 2023 and only now are we starting to see some relief," Mr Khoury said.
"Australia's economy runs on diesel with so much of our goods and services delivered by heavy freight. It also drives key industries like agriculture, mining and manufacturing so higher diesel prices throughout 2023 have reverberated across all sections of our society."
