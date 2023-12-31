Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

25,000 Elvis impersonators getting their blue suede shoes ready

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated December 31 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lonnie Lee was destined to spend his life on a sheep farm, following in the tradition of his father and grandfather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.