Serious concerns for missing 18-year-old last seen on Friday night

Police hold serious concerns for the welfare of an 18-year-old missing in Dubbo.
Zakk Mason was last seen leaving a home on Sheraton Road, about 11pm on Friday, December 29.
When he could not be located, Dubbo police were notified and started inquiries into his whereabouts.
Zakk lives with an intellectual disability and requires medication and police hold serious concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm to 170cm tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone who may have seen Zakk or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
