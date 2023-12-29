Wildfires help relight the spark in former schoolboy star

THE last pre-season Hamish Moore did was with the NSW Waratahs three seasons ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Moore, then 20, returned home to the family property near Walgett at Christmas and didn't return to Sydney. City life was not for him.
But Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman knew there was something there.
Coleman - from Forbes and with country connections of his own - convinced the former Australian Schoolboy to have another crack at the Shute Shield on the eve of last season.
Despite little preparation, Moore played off the bench in round one for the Wildfires and went on to be among the best in the competition.
This pre-season Moore, who now works on a property near Singleton, hasn't missed a training session.
What's more, he was among the club's leaders heading into the Christmas/New Year break.
"This is Hamish's first pre-season with us. I think it will be his last season," Wildfires coach Coleman said.
"I'm confident he will get picked up by a Super Rugby franchise. He has got what it takes. He has put on eight kilos of muscle and is sitting at 111kg.
"Rugby-wise, he has it all. He has to nail his details as a hooker - the lineout and scrum. If he can perfect that, he is like having another genuine seven. He is so good around the park."
Moore is competing with former NSW Waratah Andrew Tuala for the hooking position. Tuala is also adept at loose head prop.
Both will relish working with World Cup-winning Wallaby and former national forwards coach Andrew Blades, who has joined the Wildfires.
The Wildfires resume training on January 8 and have locked in trials against Manly in Singleton on March 9, Western Sydney at Maitland on March 16 and Brisbane club Souths in Coffs Harbour on March 23.
"We identified that as area for improvement," Coleman said.
"The feed back from the players was that they wanted more coaching."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.