Trailblazers and milestone moments: Part four of 2023's best sportspeople

We've reached the final part of our stars of 2023 series.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
We've highlighted some amazing athletes from our region, but there's still a few more to come.
Today we're looking at some sportspeople who had the greatest years of their career in 2023, while we also throw it open to you.
Check out the poll in the story to vote for who you think was the best of the Dubbo region this year.
An incredible 12 months for the rugby league star. It wasn't that long ago 'Sneak' was running around the grounds of Dubbo and now she can call herself the city's first NRLW player.
Despite her young age, Todhunter is a role model for players in the western area and proof the female pathways for those in Dubbo anbd surrounds does exist.
As well as playing four matches for the Parramatta Eels this year, Todhunter also had the honour of representing the Prime Minister's XIII which played against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.
This season the barnstorming forward was part of an unbeaten premiership-winning side, made the NSW Country colts squad, played for the NSW Combined High Schools side, and earned a first grade debut at the Dubbo Kangaroos.
Not bad at all.
The Dubbo Kangaroos colts side is one of the best sporting teams in our city and it dominated the competition again this season. Austin was a huge part of that and is efforts were recognised as he made his way through the senior ranks to play in the first grade side's all-important semi-final meeting with Cowra.
Having that responsibility thrust upon him shows the high regard he's held in.
Wellington junior Kotoni Staggs with specially designed boots ahead of the NRL's Indigenous Round. Picture by Brisbane Broncos
When the Wellington junior was involved in a couple of off-field incidents in previous years, there were some who feared for his future.
In 2023, Staggs silenced those critics and produced the best season of his career at the Brisbane Broncos.
His powerhouse running game played a key role in the Broncos going all the way to the NRL grand final while the decider was also his 100th career game. Staggs' efforts were recognised as he also earned selection selection in the Australian Kangaroos squad for the first time and made his international debut against Samoa.
At this year's Region 3 Track & Field Championships, Penman won gold in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and, just for good measure, the triple jump. Not many athletes can do that.
That was just the start for this track star as she also won gold in the 800m at the NSW Country Championships while competing in an older age group.
Things still got better for Penman as she also competed at two national titles in 2023.
At the Australian Track & Field Championships in April she won gold in the gold with her NSW teammates in the 4x400m relay and won silver - and ran in a Youth Commonwealth Games qualifying time - in the 800m.
At the end of the year, Penman competed at the Australian All Schools Championships and there the 17-year-old again won gold in the relay while she also collected silver in both the 400m and 800m finals.
Ryan is someone who would feature on this list most years in recent times. It doesn't matter if it's rugby union, league tag, or rugby league, she manages to almost always make an impact.
This season she was a huge part of the Dubbo Roolettes' run to the Westfund Ferguson Cup premiership.
Ryan scored a try during the thrilling grand final win over Bathurst and was then named the competition's player of the season.
Her performances were rewarded with NSW Country selection, while there were also representative honours in league.
She was again a standout for Dubbo CYMS in league tag while in tackle, she made the move to the Mudgee Dragons for 2023 and helped them to a rare finals place. All that led to a spot in the Western Rams squad for 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.