Community to benefit as quarry resumes full operation for first time in decades

A local quarry will soon resume full operation after the first time in 20 years.
Warren Shire Council has agreed to lease the Mount Foster Quarry, which is 60 kilometres outside the town, to Nyngan-based business Neill Earthmoving.
The quarry is a source of road construction material and aggregates for bitumen sealing works.
It's been operated by the council since the 1970s, but due to limited resources and equipment availability, it hasn't been operating at its full capacity.
Warren Shire Council's general manager Gary Woodman said reinstating full operations at the Mt Foster quarry site would bring broad community benefits for the shire.
"It will be beneficial to both council, quarry users and community members that we can once again obtain sealing aggregate, road making material and rock from within Warren Shire, which can all be used for many on-farm uses, such as erosion control and protection works," he said.
"Council will also now be able to obtain much of the rock protection material from this local site for large-scale projects, including the rehabilitation of the Warren Town Levee later in 2024, which will reduce costs and increase efficiencies for these critical infrastructure upgrades."
Neil Earthmoving operations manager Jacob Neill said the quarry was an "under-utilised asset".
He expects the quarry will be in operation from late February or early March 2024.
"There are already a lot of quarries around there but this one is actually within the Warren Shire. Narromine's quite close by, Gilgandra's quite close by, but there's sort of nothing in that area, in the marshes. That's where we'll be looking to utilise much of the products," Mr Neill said.
"It's not going to be full on. We've got conditions on the quarry that we can only produce a certain amount of tonnes per year, and we'll be abiding by them. It'll be a small scale quarry operation but it can be a benefit to the community.
While it's not going to be a massive operation, Mr Neill said there would be jobs available, such as load drivers or crushing operators.
"We're always on the lookout for staff," he said.
Mr Neill said he was looking forward to modernising the quarry and getting it up to legislative standards, as well as looking forward to producing a great product for local businesses and the council.
"I understand Warren Shire Council and community members have wanted to revive quarry operations for a few years now, and we look forward to making this a reality," he said.
The agreement between Warren Shire Council and Neill Earthmoving started on December 8, 2023 for a three-year period, with the option of a further three-year extension.
