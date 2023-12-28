84-year-old stabbed in front of his home after man demands money

An 84-year-old man has been stabbed out the front of his home after he was allegedly approached by a man demanding money.
About 5.15pm on Wednesday, December 27, emergency services were called to a home in Baird Drive.
Police were told an 84-year-old man was out the front of his home when he was approached by a male demanding money.
There was struggle between the two during which the homeowner suffered several slash wounds to his forearm.
The armed man then left the scene.
A passer-by rendered first aid to the injured resident before he was taken to Dubbo Hospital and treated for three lacerations to his left arm.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Dubbo police established a crime scene and have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The male is described as being aged between 15 to 25-years-old, of slim build and wearing black pants and jacket with white shoes; he had an orange shirt covering his head.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
