Growing up on the mission inspires Teresa as she takes on an Australian-first

When Teresa Yasserie was little girl she used to play with mud pies.
She remembers pulling them out of the dam and the little bits of grass hanging off them.
"We used to light them up when we lived in the mission at Peak Hill. We used to put them all together and pretend we were selling them," Ms Yasserie said.
Her memories from the Peak Hill mission have inspired her latest pieces.
"They're images and pictures of when I was a child. Even though they're blurred, they're not exactly perfect. Maybe they're wrong somehow but they're just my little memories," Ms Yasserie said.
"I do it to keep them alive."
There were no toys or Wi-Fi growing up on the mission. Ms Yasserie didn't even live in a house until she was five-years-old.
But she found beauty in the things around her.
"When you're a little person you've got a different mind. You don't have all that bullshit that you get when you get older. You've got a freer mind," the Wiradjuri artist said.
Ms Yasserie is currently selling her artwork at the pop-up shop at Dubbo Regional Airport.
It's the first time an Aboriginal artist has sold their artwork directly to the public at an airport in Australia.
As well as Ms Yasserie's pieces, Wayilwan artist Tom Carney from Narromine will also have his work on display.
Ms Yasserie is hoping even more artists will occupy the space in February.
Having each artist selling their own work is important to Ms Yasserie.
"We're representing ourselves. We don't need other people to do it for us. We're talented and creative people, we're intelligent," she said.
"I think a lot of us have worked hard to get where we are. There are so many talented people here."
Dubbo Regional Council decided to establish a pop-up shop at the airport after the closure of the landslide cafe.
Airport manager Jacki Parish said it was a unique opportunity that hadn't been undertaken before at the airport.
"We looked for businesses with a local or regional connection that provide a high standard of products that showcase the rich and vibrant community we live in to both local travellers and visitors," she said.
"We are excited to have connected with the Western Aboriginal Artists and we believe their products work in well with the clientele we are seeing at the airport."
Towards the end of January, the space will be leased to Devils Hollow, who will be doing tasting and sales, before it will be taken over by the Western Aboriginal Arts group again in February.
